Former Kerry County Councillor Paudie O’Connor dies

Former Kerry County Councillor Paudie O’Connor has died in Las Vegas.

Mr O’Connor was elected to Killarney Urban District Council in 1974; during his term he served as chairman of the council and was elected to the county council in 1979

He served on both councils until 1985 and contested the general election in 1979 for Fine Gael.

Mr O’Connor, originally from O’Sullivan’s Place in Killarney, was a key figure in basketball; he played for St Vincent’s Gleneagle as well as for Ireland.

He emigrated to New York in 1987 and later moved to Las Vegas where he ran a golf tour business.