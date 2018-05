Former Kerry County Board Chairman Sean Walsh is in line to be the next Chairman of the Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The Moyvane man has been nominated for the position by 4 Kingdom clubs ahead of Thursday’s May meeting of the board.

Kerins O Rahilly’s, Finuge St Senans & Corca Dhuibhne have also nominated Donal Rahilly, Ballymac for the position of Secretary and Debbie Hannon, Beale for Assistant Secretary.