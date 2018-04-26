Former Kerry CE Scheme supervisor calls for pension recommendation to be honoured

A retired Kerry Community Employment Scheme supervisor says it is a shocking indictment on the State that a recommendation on pensions is not being honoured.

In 2008, the Labour Court recommended that CE Scheme supervisors and assistant supervisors should be paid a pension for the work they have done.

However, the financial crisis saw the plan shelved.

The staff involved are entitled to a state pension on retirement but not to a pension relating to the work they have done.

The Government claims the payments would cost 500 million euro and the staff involved are not public sector workers.

It has now been recommended to the Government that the pension recommendation should be honoured and a cross-party Dail vote is due to take place later today on the matter.

Tadgh O’Donoghue recently retired from his role as the supervisor of the CE Scheme in Kilgarvan which he held for the past 27 years, he says the situation is frustrating: