Meath’s David Gough will referee Saturday’s All Ireland Semi Final replay between Kerry and Mayo.

Gough was in charge of last year’s All Ireland Semi Final when Dublin defeated Kerry.

David Coldrick will take charge of Sunday’s second semi final when Tyrone take on Dublin.

The Kerry team will be announced on Friday night after 8pm.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’ Shea expects at least 3 changes to the starting 15………………..