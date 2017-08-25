Former Kerry Captain Calls For At Least 2 Changes For Semi Final Replay

Kerry may be forced to make at least one change to their team for tomorrow’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi final replay against Mayo.

Michael Geaney has emerged as a doubt for the Croke Park showdown.

The Dingle man is suffering from a stomach muscle injury.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s starting selection is due to be revealed tonight.

Tune in to Radio Kerry after news at 8pm for more details.

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’ Donovan is predicting at least 2 changes from the drawn encounter……..