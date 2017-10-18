Former GM of Kerry Airport to become Chief Operations Officer of Ryanair

The former general manager of Kerry Airport is to re-join Ryanair as Chief Operations Officer.

Peter Bellew, who’s currently the CEO of Malaysia Airlines, will take over responsibility for all Ryanair’s flight operations, ground operations, and engineering.

He’ll have specific responsibility for pilot production, training, and career development, with the aim of ensuring the pilot rostering failure Ryanair had in September won’t be repeated.

Mr Bellew was general manager of Kerry Airport from 1993 to 1998.

Prior to joining Malaysia Airlines, he worked for Ryanair in a number of roles, including Director of Flight Operations.

He’ll join Ryanair in Dublin from the 1st of December.