Former Attorney General of Ireland speaking at Daniel O’Connell Summer School in Cahersiveen today

The Daniel O’Connell Summer School has entered its second day of lectures.

The event, held annually in Cahersiveen, attracts speakers of note in a number of key areas.

Director of the school and Cahersiveen native Professor Muiris Bric and former Taoiseach and EU Ambassador to the United States John Bruton were among yesterday’s speakers.

Former Attorney General of Ireland, Senior Counsel Mr. Paul Gallagher opened proceedings this morning, speaking on ‘Daniel O’Connell and the Law’.

Dr. Sile McGuckian, an independent scholar currently writing a biography of Richard Wellesley, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland during part of O’Connell’s career, spoke on the Kerry parliamentarian’s relationship with Dublin Castle.

Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at St. Patrick’s College and acclaimed biographer Dr. Tom McGrath spoke on Daniel O’Connell and Bishop Doyle.

This afternoon hosts a number of speakers including Dr Neil Buttimer, Muiris Ó Raoghaill, Dr. Ciaran McDonnell and Dr. Conor Brosnan.

Sir Adrian FitzGerald, the 24th Knight of Kerry will also speak on the sometimes-troubled relationships between O’Connell and the Knights.

Mary O’Connor, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, will deliver the day’s closing remarks.