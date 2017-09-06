Foreshore license granted for oyster cultivation in Valentia Harbour

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has approved an aquaculture and foreshore licence for the cultivation of pacific oysters on Ballycarbery Strand in Valentia Harbour.

The licence has been approved for B.C Shellfish from Dungarvan in County Waterford.

It will involve using bags and trestles on a 6 hectare site in the intertidal part of the harbour.

In granting the licenses, the department noted that the area is within Valentia Shellfish Designated Waters and the activities are not likely to have a significant effect on the integrity of Valentia Harbour and Portmagee Channel Special Area of Conservation.

In its decision, it states that public access to recreational and other activities can be accomodated by the project.