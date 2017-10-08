Foreman whose parents are from Dingle fatally shot on New York construction site

A foreman whose parents are from Dingle has been fatally shot on a New York construction site.

Christopher Sayers who was 37 was working on the 37th floor of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday when the incident occurred.

According to the New York Times the gunman was a worker who had been fired from the site two days earlier.

After the incident the gunman named by police as Samuel Perry was found dead on the fifth floor of the building, where it is believed he ended his own life.

Christopher’s father Paddy Sayers is a native of Marian Park, Dingle, and his late mother Josie Nee Cavanagh came from Feothneach west of Dingle.

Ballyferriter native Muiris Bric is the former President of The Kerrymen’s Association in New York, he says the Irish community are in shock there:

Mr Sayers is waking today & tomorrow at Chapey Funeral Home in Long Island.

His funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at Our Lady Of Mercy Church Long Island.