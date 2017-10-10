Foreman of Dingle heritage laid to rest in New York following fatal shooting

The funeral is taking place of a foreman of Dingle heritage, fatally shot on a construction site in New York last week.

37-year-old Christopher Sayers was shot by a disgruntled worker in the high-rise building he was working on in Midtown Manhattan last Thursday.

The gunman, a site worker who’d be been let go two days prior, took his own life afterwards.

Great shock has resonated throughout West Kerry following the shooting – Mr Sayers’ father Paddy hails from Marian Park in Dingle while his late mother Josie (neé Kavanagh)was a native of Feothneach.