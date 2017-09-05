Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, joins Jerry on the first Tuesday of every month to look at events in Kerry 100 years ago. The death of Thomas Ashe in September 1917 was the dominating news story.
29 objections to Listowel Bypass withdrawn
Twenty-nine people have withdrawn their objections to the proposed Listowel Bypass project. An oral hearing into the project began this morning at the Listowel Arms...
A small Kerry community says rural decline in the area is deeply worrying
A small community in South Kerry says the decline of their area is deeply worrying. Lauragh on the Kerry-Cork border is to lose its two...
Water outages in Ballybunion, Lisselton and Abbeydorney
Customers in parts of North Kerry have experienced water outages today - but Irish Water says it's not linked to the major breakage at...
Footprints – September 8th, 2017
Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, joins Jerry on the first Tuesday of every month to look at events in Kerry 100...
A Community in Decline? – September 5th, 2017
Lauragh on the Kerry-Cork border is to lose its two remaining grocery stores and post office in the coming months. Jim O’Sullivan of the...
8 Years on the Housing Waiting List – September 5th, 2017
Noreen has been on the housing waiting list for 8 years. She also explains why she feels her ambition of going to third level...