Football In The County Discussion With Chairman Tim Murphy

County Board Chairman Tim Murphy spoke to Gary this afternoon about a number of topics, including Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s confirmation that he is staying on for 2018.
Kilcummin Too Good For Listry In O’Donoghue Cup
Kilcummin overpowered Listry in the first round of the Aquila Club O'Donoghue Cup East Kerry Championship this afternoon. Aine Ni Shuilleabháin reports:
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week.
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides.
When Sorry’s Not Good Enough: Bank’s Apology to Tracker Customers – September 29th, 2017
KBC Bank Ireland has apologised for wrongly moving customers from the tracker mortgage rates, to which they were entitled, to variable rates. Financial advisor,...
Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s Future Looks Secure for Present – September 29th, 2017
The County Board chairman, Tim Murphy, issued a statement saying that the Kerry senior manager will continue in his role next year. He will...
Call from the Dáil – September 29th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with the Irish Times, joins Jerry to discuss the Stepaside garda station controversy and the Leo v Mary Lou standoff. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_29_cftd.mp3