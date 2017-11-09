Food writer Georgina Campbell recieves Listowel Food Fair Lifetime Achievement Award

Food writer Georgina Campbell has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Listowel Food Fair Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ms Campbell is a founding member, former chair and current President of the Irish Food Writers’ Guild.

In 1997 she established Georgina Campbell’s Guides that specialises in Irish food, hospitality and travel.

Founding member and current chair of the Listowel Food Fair, Jimmy Deenihan, said it was fitting Ms Campbell is recognised for her longterm contribution to improving food tourism and for promoting Irish hospitality and travel.

Listowel Food Fair takes place from today to Sunday.