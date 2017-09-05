Deirdre was joined live in studio by chef Noel Keane frim Croi restraunt in Tralee to talk about the growing trend of food foraging.
29 objections to Listowel Bypass withdrawn
Twenty-nine people have withdrawn their objections to the proposed Listowel Bypass project. An oral hearing into the project began this morning at the Listowel Arms...
A small Kerry community says rural decline in the area is deeply worrying
A small community in South Kerry says the decline of their area is deeply worrying. Lauragh on the Kerry-Cork border is to lose its two...
Water outages in Ballybunion, Lisselton and Abbeydorney
Customers in parts of North Kerry have experienced water outages today - but Irish Water says it's not linked to the major breakage at...
Reviving the Iveragh Gaeltacht – September 5th, 2017
A national interagency taskforce was launched yesterday to address the significant decline in the population of Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh. Radio Kerry’s Joe McGill spoke...
The People of Listowel on the Water Outage – September 5th, 2017
Yesterday, Radio Kerry journalist, Anna Curtin, went to Listowel and spoke to people who were collecting water from the tanker in The Square. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/H2Ovox.mp3
Footprints – September 8th, 2017
Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, joins Jerry on the first Tuesday of every month to look at events in Kerry 100...