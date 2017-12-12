Following in My Grandfather, Tom Crean’s Footsteps – December 12th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aileen Crean-O’Brien is the granddaughter of the Antarctic explorer from Annascaul. She and her partner, Bill Sheppard, speaks about their epic journey to Antarctica to follow in his footsteps. Bill has written a book about their adventures.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR