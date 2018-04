The Kerry Branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association says more fodder is due to arrive into the Kerry Agribusiness stores in Castleisland and Rathmore tomorrow morning.

However, farmers are being advised that they need to put their name down in advance to be sure to secure bales.

Bales of haylage are also due into Browne’s in Castleisland this evening but again farmers are being asked to call the store in advance.