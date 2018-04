Fodder from Shannon Airport is on its way to Kerry.

Vice Chair of Kerry IFA Nelius O’Connor said they are expecting two loads in the county this afternoon.

Shannon Airport made its land available to the IFA to provide additional fodder to help farmers though the fodder crisis in the west of Ireland.





Nelius O’Connor said it’s very welcome:

The fodder crisis for farmers in Kerry is not yet over – with a lot hinging on tomorrow’s farming forecast: