Fodder crisis will be considered when setting Kerry milk price

Kerry farmers with extra supplies of fodder are being urged to help those who have run out.

The call comes from Kerry Co-op, Teagasc, Kerry IFA and ICMSA who will help distribute supplies to farmers in the grip of the ongoing fodder crisis.

Last night, the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed announced 1.5 million euro towards the cost of importing fodder from abroad; Kerry Co-op is expecting 2,000 imported bales of silage and hay in the coming days.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has hit out at the slow response from the Minister on the matter.

Vice Chair of Kerry IFA, Neilus O’Connor there telling last night’s Agritime that the importation of fodder is better late than never but he criticised the Department of Agriculture’s response to the crisis as “too little too late”.

Chairperson of the ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee and Annascaul farmer, Pat Rohan, urged farmers under pressure to seek help:

Services Manager with Kerry Agribusiness, Sean McCarthy said the crisis will be considered when setting the milk price for March:

Kerry County Councillor and manager of Kenmare Mart, Dan McCarthy praised the efforts of neighbours to help each other: