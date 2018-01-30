Focus group on business development and job creation in Uíbh Ráthach to take place in Cahersiveen

A focus group meeting on business development, entrepreneurship and job creation in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht takes place in Cahersiveen this week.

The focus group is being organised by Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh (Iveragh Taskforce) established under the stewardship of Údarás na Gaeltachta to tackle socio-economic issues in the South Kerry region.

The group is seeking input and recommendations which may help spark business development and opportunities in the area.

Business-owners or those considering establishing a business are especially welcome to attend the focus group which takes place in Leabharlann Chathair Saidhbhín (Cahersiveen Library) this Thursday from 9.30 to noon.