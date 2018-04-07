Flor Casey, Chapel Road, Ballyheigue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his home at Chapel Road, Ballyheigue tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery. House strictly private from 7pm on Sunday evening and Monday morning. Enquires to Hartnett Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR