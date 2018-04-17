Flooding on roads across Kerry

Motorists are being warned to drive with care this morning due to flooding.

The R570 Barraduff to Glenflesk is closed.

The N72 Beaufort to Killorglin road is passable but there’s a lot of surface water.

The road is flooded at Flynn’s forge, Ballyhar.

The R563 is flooded at Listry bridge; extreme care is advised.

The N72 Killarney to Killorglin road is badly flooded near Ballymalis, motorists are advised to divert via Beaufort village.

There are reports of flooding in Faha, and the road is flooded at Carnahone, Beaufort.

There are reports of spot flooding and surface water on many roads in the county.

A Met Eireann status yellow rainfall warning for Kerry remains in place until 9 o’clock.