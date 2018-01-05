Flooded road – January 5th, 2018

Listener Breda spoke about a flooded road – the Bog Road in Ballinagare.
There were over 600 interruptions to the water supply in Kerry last year. According to figures obtained from Irish Water, a total of 622 interruptions...
Kerry Parents & Friends Association has confirmed it experienced 'a cash flow issue' yesterday which led to a delay in payments to staff. In a...
The President of the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine says she is not aware why University Hospital Kerry doesn't employ the full capacity protocol...
Archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin spoke about damage to the fort on Slea Head. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_FORT.mp3
Listener Breda spoke about a flooded road – the Bog Road in Ballinagare. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_flood.mp3
Fianna Fáil Cllr Thomas McEllistrim has confirmed he's hoping to contest the next general election -we’ll be speaking to him. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_TD.mp3