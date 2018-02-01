Floating Homes: Could Barges Help Solve Dingle’s Housing Shortage? – February 1st, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

There is a national housing shortage. Dingle is experiencing a similar problem. However, it is particularly acute during the summer when seasonal workers come to West Kerry to work. However, there is nowhere to house them. Cllr Michael O’Shea has an idea that he says could provide a temporary solution to alleviate the problem.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR