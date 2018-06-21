Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí underway in Milltown

Around €65,000 has been invested in running this year’s Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí in Milltown.

Over 800 competitors are taking part in the event hosted by Milltown-Listry Comhaltas Branch, which runs until Sunday.

It’s 20 years since Milltown hosted its first county fleadh.





Along with competitions, there will be sessions, free open-air performances and a fun fair.

At 8 o’clock tonight a special summer solstice celebration will be held at the 6,000 year-old Killaclohane Portal Tomb.

Event Chairman Owen O’Shea says there is a huge sense of community spirit in the area: