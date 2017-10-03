Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí set to return to Milltown next year

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí is set to return to Milltown for 2018.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in Kerry has announced that the mid-Kerry village will stage the highlight of the traditional Irish music calendar in the county next year.

The Milltown-Listry Branch of Comhaltas hosted the Fleadh Cheoil seven times between 1998 and 2007; the branch also hosted the Munster Fleadh Cheoil in 2002.

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí 2018 will take place between the 20th and 24th of June next.

It’ll include dozens of competitions to find the county’s top musicians, singers, and dancers, as well as céilís, sessions and concerts.