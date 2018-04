Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí 2018 has been launched.

The event will take place in Milltown this year on the third weekend of June.

Preparations for the annual music competition and festival are underway as the Fleadh Cheoil returns to Milltown after 11-years.

The event is supported by Kerry County Council and by Kerry and West Limerick Credit Unions as well as local businesses and sponsors.