Fixture Change For Kerry’s Munster Senior Football C’ship Semi-Final

The date of Kerry’s Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-final against either Clare or Limerick has been changed.

The Munster Competitions Control Committee have changed have moved the game to Sunday the 3rd of June at 3.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium – that’s a day later than the original June 2nd fixture.

The dates have been changed as well on the other side of the draw.

If Tipperary advance to play Cork, their semi-final will take place on Saturday May 26th at 7pm in Semple Stadium Thurles.

If Waterford progress to play Cork, their game will take place on Saturday June 2nd at 2:30pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the Senior & Minor Hurling Championship fixtures between Cork and Limerick.

Again, this game was changed from the original fixture date of June 3rd.