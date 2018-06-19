Five-year extension for planning for pet cemetery and crematorium close to Tralee

Kerry County Council has given the green light to extend the planning permission for a pet cemetery and crematorium close to Tralee.

Oliver Tansley was previously granted permission for the development at Lissodeige, Churchill; the permission was for five years.

The developer made an application to Kerry County Council earlier this year to extend the planning permission for a further five year; this has now been given the go ahead.





The plans include the building and layout of a pet cemetery including a new entrance, access road, parking, and the change of use of an existing farm building to a small pet crematorium.