The Castleisland-Farranfore Road has reopened following a vehicle fire.

Two fire units from Tralee and Killarney, and one from Castleisland, were called when a car transporter caught fire near Dysart Bridge earlier this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene outside the town, and the road has since reopened.

However, they are advising all motorists on the Castleisland-Farranfore Road to exercise caution on approach.