Five stowaways found in Fenit Port seeking asylum in Ireland

Five stowaways who were found on a ship at Fenit Harbour today are to seek asylum in this country.

The five men from Albania were detained at Fenit by gardaí this afternoon.

They were taken to Tralee Garda Station but have now left the county.

Gardaí say they’ve now left Tralee and are travelling to Dublin to progress their applications for asylum seeker status.

Tralee gardaí say the Department of Justice’s immigration and asylum wing is now dealing with the men.

