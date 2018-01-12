Five people arrested in connection with Killarney burglaries

Gardaí in Killarney have arrested five people in connection with a number of burglaries in the town over the last number of weeks.

The arrests follow a number of planned searches by Gardaí.

Two of the five people arrested have already appeared in court.

A youth has also been referred to the Juvenile Diversion Programme as a result of his involvement in a number of burglaries.

In the course of follow up searches, some property was recovered and returned to the injured parties.

Killarney Gardaí are advising all home owners to ensure all necessary precautions are taken to secure their homes.