Five men are being detained at Tralee Garda Station after being found on a ship at Fenit Harbour.

Gardaí believe the men, all non-EU nationals, are stowaways on a vessel docked at Fenit Harbour.

They were detained at Fenit at 12.15 this afternoon.

The men, who are believed to be in their twenties, are being questioned at Tralee Garda Station.