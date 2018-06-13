Five Kerry schools to take part in Creative Schools scheme

Five Kerry schools are to take part in a Creative Schools pilot scheme from next September.

150 schools around the country will be provided with funding and expertise to allow them to explore the potential impact of the arts and creativity on school life.

Faha National School, Killarney, Fybough National School, Castlemaine; Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine in Kenmare, Presentation Primary School in Tralee and Scoil Eoin Balloonagh in Tralee will all take part in the scheme.





Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan welcomes the announcement.