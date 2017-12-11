Five Kerry projects to get funding including agri-tech global centre of excellence

Funding is to be allocated nationally for five Kerry projects including a global centre of excellence for agri-technology.

The announcement was made by Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell at the Christmas meeting of the local authority being held in Killarney House.

Welcoming Kerry County Councillors, management and staff, General Manager of Killarney House Pat Dawson said 10 million euro has been invested in the facilities.

26,000 people have visited the house since July and an exhibition earmarked for next March or April will see the house fully opened.

A quarter of a million people have visited the gardens.

Chief Executive of the council Moira Murrell told the meeting five applications from Kerry have been successful in attracting funding from the €35 million Ireland Regional Enterprise Fund.

Councillors agreed to increase the base rate of Local Property Tax to ringfence €600,000 to support the proposals.

Funding has been approved for an Agri-Tech Global Centre of Excellence to be located at IT Tralee, the Killorglin Centre of Excellence for Applied Research, Co-Working and Co-Learning, the Dingle Creativity Hub, Sneem Enterprise Centre and Kerry Sci-Tech to grow science and technology jobs in the county.

The funding has also been welcomed by Junior Minister Brendan Griffin who said that it will drive employment in the county.

The aim of the Southern Regional Enterprise Development Fund is to provide financial support for organisations that will benefit the local community and the region.

A second call for applications will open in March.