Fitzgerald Stadium to be shown to Rugby World Cup organisers

Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium is to be shown to the Rugby World Cup organisers as a prime example of the GAA’s top venues.

That’s according to Olly Hodges, manager of Ireland’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023; he was in Killarney last evening speaking at a meeting about the Kerry town and Fitzgerald Stadium being part of the bid.

There are currently 12 potential Irish venues, and if Ireland is successful, then the number of towns may be reduced to between 8 and 10, according to Mr Hodges.

He says they’re in the middle of the bidding process and that Ireland is facing very stiff competition, but Killarney and Ireland have a number of big advantages including the amount of accommodation and town centre stadiums.