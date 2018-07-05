Fisheries body issues appeal to Kerry anglers

Inland Fisheries Ireland is appealing to Kerry anglers and fishery managers to voluntarily cease salmon angling on catch and release rivers in the county.

This is due to the current high water temperatures and drought conditions.

Inland Fisheries Ireland issued the appeal to anglers on five rivers in Kerry.





The rivers are the Ferta, the Inny, the Blackwater, the Owenascaul and the Cloonee.

The agency also advises for conservation purposes on open rivers that anglers should cease angling once their daily bag limit is reached.

The daily bag limit in place currently is three salmon of any size, or sea trout over 40cm per day, except where a one-day salmon rod ordinary licence is held.

With regard to keep nets on coarse fisheries, the agency advises that this practise should be suspended at this time.

Should the current weather conditions continue, Inland Fisheries Ireland may consider the introduction of emergency conservation legislation.