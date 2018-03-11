The first salmon catch of the season on the River Feale in Kerry was in Listowel.

James Allman caught the fish, weighing in at 9 1/2 lbs, on Monday afternoon ‘on the fly’, four days into the new season.

Local Inland Fisheries Ireland Assistant Inspector, Paddy Halpin says not many anglers were fishing due to the weather conditions.

He says it’s encouraging to see that salmon were already moving up to the system.

The River Feale operates a brown tag system, which can be obtained from the local fisheries staff.