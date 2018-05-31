First Round Draw For Garvey’s Supervalu Co Senior Hurling Championship

Ballyduff will open the defence of their Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling title with a first round tie against Abbeydorney.

The draw for the opening fixtures was made last night at Tralee Bay Wetlands.

In the other first round games:





Ballyheigue will face Crotta O’Neill’s

Causeway are paired with St Brendan’s

Last year’s runners’-up Lixnaw will take on Kilmoyley

The games will be played over the weekend of June 16th and 17th.

Ballyduff Chairman Liam Ross says it won’t be easy to secure back-to-back titles.

Lixnaw were beaten in the replay of last year’s final.

Midfielder, John Griffin says they face a few challenges if they hope to go one better in 2018.