First Round Draw For Garvey’s Supervalu Co Senior Hurling Championship

Ballyduff will open the defence of their Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling title with a first round tie against Abbeydorney.
The draw for the opening fixtures was made last night at Tralee Bay Wetlands.
In the other first round games:
Ballyheigue will face Crotta O’Neill’s
Causeway are paired with St Brendan’s
Last year’s runners’-up Lixnaw will take on Kilmoyley
The games will be played over the weekend of June 16th and 17th.
Ballyduff Chairman Liam Ross says it won’t be easy to secure back-to-back titles.
Lixnaw were beaten in the replay of last year’s final.
Midfielder, John Griffin says they face a few challenges if they hope to go one better in 2018.