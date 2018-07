The first cyclists in the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle are due to arrive in Killarney around now.

Over 7,000 cyclists left the town this morning for the 175km loop, with some leaving as early as 4:30 this morning.

PRO Cathal Walshe says the conditions are perfect for cycling.





Meanwhile, he says the majority of cyclists are expected in Killarney between three and six this afternoon.

Cathal Walshe says recent good weather will stand many in good stead, when facing Moll’s Gap.