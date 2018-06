A Moyvane man is to be the first priest ordained in the diocese of Kerry in 12 years.

The Rev. Sean Jones will be ordained to the priesthood on Sunday, July 1st in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane.

Following a degree in theology in Maynooth, Sean has completed his training for the priesthood in the parishes of Listowel and Killarney.





Sean will celebrate his first Mass in Moyvane on Monday, July 2nd at 7.30pm.