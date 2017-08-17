First half of Rose of Tralee contestants to appear on TV to be chosen tonight

Sixteen of the 32 Rose of Tralee contestants to appear on the televised selection nights will be chosen tonight.

The Celebration of Roses is taking place in the Festival Dome; there’ll be live music and reigning Rose Maggie McEldowney will announce the first 16 contestants to appear on TV.

The remaining 16 Roses to take part in the televised selections on Monday and Tuesday will be announced on Saturday morning.

The Roses are touring the county today, with some visiting Killarney, Kenmare, and Dingle.

Kerry County Council is hosting a civic reception for them this evening at Ballygarry House Hotel.

Meanwhile Manging Director of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara has expressed his sympathies following the death of former selection host, Michael Twomey; he hosted the event in 1972.