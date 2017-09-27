Strike underway at Kerry Ingredients

The first of four 24 hour strikes is underway at Kerry Ingredients in Listowel.

Two hundred and ninety workers at the Kerry Group plant began their action at 10 o’clock last night in a dispute over pay.

Kerry Ingredients workers, who’re represented by SIPTU, are seeking a 14 per cent pay increase over four years – that is, three and a half per cent per year over four years.

The workers have rejected a Labour Court recommendation that that they get a pay rise of two-and-a-half per cent per year, which Kerry Group accepted.

The dispute centres on the introduction of a computer system which workers believe places greater demands on them and therefore, they should receive a pay increase in keeping with these additional responsibilities.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Kerry Group said it decided to accept the Labour Court’s recommendation of a two-and-a-half per cent pay increase per year, even though according to the company, this was ‘above industrial norms’.

Kerry Group claims workers in other dairy processing plants around the country have accepted pay increases of one to one-and-a-half per cent.

The action, which began last night and will finish at 10 o’clock tonight, is the first of four planned 24 hour strikes which are due to take place over the next four weeks.