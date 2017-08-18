First 16 Roses to qualify for the Dome Television selection announced

Sydney Rose Aisling Walsh will appear with Dáithí Ó’Sé in the Dome during the televised Rose of Tralee Selections next week.

She was one of 16 Roses who were announced last night as qualifiers for the TV selections with Dáithí Ó Sé in the Dome next Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 32 Roses will ultimately qualify for the televised selections with the names of another 16 Roses set to be announced at a private breakfast tomorrow.

The first 16 Roses are Down, Dublin, Fermanagh, Florida, Galway, Germany, Hong Kong, Kildare, Limerick, Offaly, San Francisco, South Carolina, Sydney, Texas, Toronto and Yorkshire.

The native of Ballylongford is delighted to represent her adopted home in Australia.