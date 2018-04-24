Fire at Holy Cross Church Kenmare – April 24th, 2018

Billy Bevan, who’s been involved with the Church down through the years, and was also station officer at Kenmare Fire Station for 23 years, spoke about yesterday’s fire at Holy Cross Church Kenmare.
It’s hoped a softening of US-imposed sanctions will help to protect jobs in West Limerick. Russian-owned Aughinish, which is the largest alumina refinery in Europe,...
CBS the Green Tralee students are calling for the right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution. The Tralee secondary school students are...
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Niall Kelleher is hosting a civic welcome for the Mayor of a German town this evening. Mayor...
The Legal Lowdown with Miriam McGillycuddy – April 24th, 2018
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy answered listeners queries about a variety of issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/legallow_24.mp3
RTE’s desire to phase out Aertel – April 24th, 2018
Kildare North FF TD, James Lawless is the vice chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, Climate Change and the Environment – she spoke...
Carmel tells how her husband was struck in the mouth by a jogger in Tralee. The impact caused her husband to lose several teeth...