Fire crews on red alert and Tralee business forced to close early as searing temperatures continue

Kerry’s firefighters have been working round the clock in the last two days to cope with fires directly related to the unusually high temperatues.

Fire crew have attended eight gorse fires in the last 48 hours, in locations around Portmagee, Killarney, Glencar, Lyrecrompane and Dingle.

They’ve also been at the scene of a large building site fire, shed fires and an electricity pole catching fire in Ballybunion.





Assistant Chief Fire Office Michael Flynn says it’s a difficult time for their crews:

Meanwhile well-known Tralee business Ballyseedee Home and Garden was forced to close early yesterday and again today, due to the building becoming unbearably warm for customers and staff.

Owner Nathan McDonnell says this unprecedented decision was made on health and safety grounds: