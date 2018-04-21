Fionn Roper, Caherdean, Ballyhar, Killarney & London.

Removal on Monday (April, 23rd) from his home to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar, Killarney for 12 noon Requiem Mass.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.   House private please

