Fionn Roper, Caherdean, Ballyhar, Killarney & England.
Funeral arrangements later.
Kerry Boxer Exits Junior Irish Cadets Championship
Kerry’s Christopher Mongans is out of the Junior Irish Cadets Championship. The Tralee fighter went down to Boy 3 champion Luke McDaid of Mulhuddart.
Opening Semi-Finalists Known In Club Football Championships
The opening semi-finalists are now known in the various Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships. St.Mary’s, Lispole, Beale, Castlegregory and Beaufort all progress with 100% records...
Morning Sports Update
MOTORSPORT Britain's F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton could only finish fourth at the Chinese Grand Prix - but that was four places higher than his...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
After the success of the Churchill quiz team at the All-Ireland Finals of Senior Scor there was disappointment for the Fossa Instrumental music group,...
