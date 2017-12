Fionn Fitzgerald is to captain the Kerry Senior footballers in 2018.

The Dr.Crokes defender has been nominated by his club following their success in the County Championship this year.

Fitzgerald shared the duties with Johnny Buckley last season and the 27 year old corner back was also co-captain when the Kingdom last won the All Ireland in 2014.

He’s been speaking with Radio Kerry about the appointment http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Fionn-Fitz.mp3