A Fine Gael Senator says many municipal districts are too large.

Tim Lombard, a Senator from Cork, claims many local councillors do not know their boundaries because of Minister Eoghan Murphy’s proposed setting up of a boundary commission.

It’s expected Minister Murphy will begin a review of municipal district sizes later this year, with a decision expected in the middle of 2018.

Many municipal districts in Kerry span large areas, including the 9-seater South and West Kerry Municipal District, which includes the Dingle and Iveragh Peninsulas.

The next local elections are to take place in June of 2019, and Senator Lombard believes any late changes to municipal districts could adversely affect the election hopes of candidates.

He believes smaller districts are more favourable to constituents.