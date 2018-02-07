Finbarr Wright Performs in Abbeyfeale this Friday Feb 9th

Tenor Finbarr Wright will be performing with a 12 piece orchestra in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale this Friday February 9th.  Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm Tickets €30 each or two for €50 on the door.

